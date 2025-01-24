Memphis Grizzlies stars react to latest Jimmy Butler trade news
As Jimmy Butler's trade drama around leaving Miami played throughout the weeks, there's been one consistent message being reported: Jimmy wants to be traded anywhere except Memphis.
It's gotten to a point where it almost feels like a level of disrespect to the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that's third in the Western Conference and a legitimate championship contender. The murmurs have gotten so strong, that it's even reached members of the team.
Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal interviewed various members of the Grizzlies' locker room about Jimmy's lack of interest in the city.
"I love my city," Desmond Bane said. "I love Memphis. I love our organization. If people step foot in the city and in the organization, I think they would understand the reason why so many of us love it and appreciate it. But it's not for everybody," he said. "It's for me and the guys we have in our locker room. That's all that matters."
Bane wasn't alone in his sentiments. Memphis Grizzlies sixth man Brandon Clarke also made sure to let the world know that he loves the city, while also taking a small shot at big-city lovers.
"I guess the city isn't like Miami or nothing or isn't like Phoenix or isn't like a big city that free agents want to go to," Clarke said. "I completely get that. That's just up to them. I obviously don't really understand it because this is all I know. I like it here. I love it here."
The amount of times it's been reiterated that Jimmy Butler has reiterated he doesn't want to go to Memphis has almost become a bizarrre point of emphasis. Fortunately, it seems Grizzlies players are taking it as an opportunity to be even more motivated.
