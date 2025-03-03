Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
After a very disappointing loss against the San Antonio Spurs, the Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
The two teams have already faced off once before this season in December, where the Grizzlies won 128-112. However, the Grizzlies are in a different place now than where they were earlier in the season. Memphis has seen themselves struggle a bit since the All-Star break.
The Memphis Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Yuki Kawamura, Santi Aldama, and Zyon Pullin.
Ja Morant is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness.
Yuki Kawamura is out with right hamstring soreness, Santi Aldama is questionable with right calf soreness, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendonitis.
The Atlanta Hawks have seven players listed on their injury report: Trae Young, Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Johnson, Vit Krejci, Larry Nance Jr., Georges Niang, and Daeqwon Plowden.
Trae Young is probable with right Achilles tendinitis.
Kobe Bufkin is out with right shoulder surgery, Jalen Johnson is out with left shoulder surgery, Vit Krejci is out with a lumbar fracture, Larry Nance Jr. is out with right medial femoral condyle fracture, Georges Niang is out with an illness, and Daeqwon Plowden with a G League two-way.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday night.
