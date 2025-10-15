Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
After falling flat in their first three preseason outings to hoist an underwhelming 0-3 record, the Memphis Grizzlies will be searching for their first win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
Despite not winning a game through three preseason outings, this has been a very successful exhibition run for the Grizzlies. Preseason results do not matter, as the Grizzlies are using these exhibition games solely for player development and chemistry building.
The Grizzlies have been severely short-handed through three preseason games, and now the team has an idea of how well Jaylen Wells can perform as the go-to option. Players like Wells, rookie Cedric Coward, and offseason signing Ty Jerome have gotten more opportunities with Memphis' long list of injuries, and the team will benefit from these short-handed preseason games in the long run.
Grizzlies still short-handed vs. Hornets
The Grizzlies have been very banged up through preseason, which has been great for their young guys looking for more opportunities, but the team needs their stars healthy in order to have a chance in the grueling Western Conference this season.
For Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets, the Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (toe), Zach Edey (ankle), and Brandon Clarke (knee), who are all set to miss their fourth consecutive games. While the Grizzlies have not confirmed that all four of these players are out for the entire preseason, it is assumed that none of them will suit up in the final two exhibition games.
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo assured that Morant and Jackson Jr. are progressing well, but would not take a stance on their statuses for the preseason.
Grizzlies guards Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) and Vince Williams Jr. (rest) were both out for the team's previous preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks, but are both expected to return to action on Wednesday against the Hornets.
As for Charlotte, they are without Grant Williams (ACL) and Josh Green (shoulder), who are both dealing with long-term injuries, although there are no indications that anyone else will miss Wednesday's game.
The Grizzlies and Hornets are set to face off at a neutral site in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.