Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most banged-up NBA teams heading into the 2025-26 season, with three starters yet to play in preseason. Memphis' stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both injured heading into the new season, which is not what the Grizzlies want to see.
On top of those two, the Grizzlies are playing without Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke, putting a significant void in their frontcourt, making it harder to compete while Morant is sidelined.
With all four of those guys out, the Grizzlies have lost all three of their preseason games so far, and now head into their fourth outing against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Is Ja Morant still out?
Morant sprained his left ankle in practice the day before their 2025 preseason slate started, and has been sidelined since. While the Grizzlies are hopeful that Morant will return to action in time for opening night against the New Orleans Pelicans in a week, the star point guard remains sidelined for the preseason.
Morant will be OUT for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, eliminating the possibility of a blockbuster Ja Morant versus LaMelo Ball preseason matchup.
While Morant is still sidelined, he is "progressing very well," along with his co-star Jaren Jackson Jr., which is promising for a struggling Grizzlies team.
However, Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo confirms that Morant still has a week-to-week designation as he recovers from the ankle sprain. Morant is still confident that he will be back for opening night, telling fans they "don't gotta worry" about his injury.
Morant, 26, is due for a huge 2025-26 season, especially after the Grizzlies traded away backcourt co-star Desmond Bane. Morant has not been himself over the past two seasons, playing a combined 59 games and being severely limited with various injuries.
If Morant can stay healthy for the upcoming NBA season, he could be in store for a similar campaign as the 2021-22 season, where he made All-NBA Second Team, finished seventh in MVP voting, won Most Improved Player of the Year, and was named an All-Star. Not only is he capable of that, but the Grizzlies likely need that production from him to stay competitive in the challenging Western Conference.
The Morant-less Grizzlies are set to face off against the Hornets in Greensboro, North Carolina, at First Horizon Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.