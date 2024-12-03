All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Official Injury Report

Multiple key players are listed on the combined injury report for the Grizzlies vs Mavericks

Farbod Esnaashari

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to take on their in-division rivals, the Dallas Mavericks. Today will be the first time these two teams meet, and it comes as both teams are in the midst of solid win streaks.

With one game separating the teams in the Southwest Divsiion standings, getting the advantage in the season series goes a long way. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, a few key players are on their injury report for today's game.

The Grizzlies have three players on their injury report: Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.
Zach Edey remains out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson also remains out as he is recovering from an injury to his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

Yuki Kawamura of the Memphis Grizzlies playing defense
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jazian Gortman (00) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Naji Marshall, and Brandon Williams.

Klay Thompson is currently questionable with felt foot plantar fasciitis, Dereck Lively II is also questionable as he is dealing with hyperextension of his right knee, Dante Exum is out due to right wrist surgery, Naji Marshall is out with an illness, and Brandon Williams is out due to his two-way G League contract.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News