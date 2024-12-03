Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Official Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to take on their in-division rivals, the Dallas Mavericks. Today will be the first time these two teams meet, and it comes as both teams are in the midst of solid win streaks.
With one game separating the teams in the Southwest Divsiion standings, getting the advantage in the season series goes a long way. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, a few key players are on their injury report for today's game.
The Grizzlies have three players on their injury report: Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr.
Zach Edey remains out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson also remains out as he is recovering from an injury to his right fifth metatarsal, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Naji Marshall, and Brandon Williams.
Klay Thompson is currently questionable with felt foot plantar fasciitis, Dereck Lively II is also questionable as he is dealing with hyperextension of his right knee, Dante Exum is out due to right wrist surgery, Naji Marshall is out with an illness, and Brandon Williams is out due to his two-way G League contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.
