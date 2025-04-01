Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies continue their three-game home stand against the Golden State Warriors one day after taking on the Boston Celtics.
Tuesday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams, with the Warriors holding a lead in the season series 2-1. Memphis will need to win Tuesday's game to split the season series and avoid giving the Warriors the tie breaker.
Memphis currently holds the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but the Warriors are trailing right behind the Grizzlies in the sixth spot and can push the Grizzlies down to the sixth seed depending on the outcome of the game.
The Grizzlies are entering Tuesday's game with three players listed on their injury report: Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, and John Konchar.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery, and John Konchar is questionable with an illness. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane are all listed as available.
The Warriors are entering the game with two players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II.
Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable with a right pelvic contusion and Gary Payton II is listed as out with a partial tear of his left thumb ligament.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
