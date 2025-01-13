All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets have released their injury reports.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are continuing their four-game road trip with the Houston Rockets on Monday night in their third meeting between the two teams. The Rockets currently lead the series 2-1.

The Rockets were able to hold onto their lead in the last game behind Alperen Sengun's 32 points and 14 rebounds. Ja Morant did his best to push the Grizzlies with 27 points, but the Grizzlies ultimately fell short with the final score of 119-115.

Fans will be excited to see these two top teams in the West battle it out once again and with a fairly clean injury report, aside from a recent addition the Grizzlies have announced.

The Grizzlies have six players listed on their report: Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Morant was downgraded to questionable with an illness.

Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear of his right index finger.

Jay Huff is probable with left knee soreness, GG Jackson is out due to repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Zyon Pullin is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Spencer is out with a left thumb fracture, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.

The Rockets have four players listed on their report: Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Dante N'Faly, and Jack McVeigh.

Tari Eason is doubtful due to management of a left lower leg injury, Jabari Smith Jr. is out due to a left metacarpal fracture, Dante N'Faly is out due to his two-way contract, and Jack McVeigh is also out due to his two-way contract.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

