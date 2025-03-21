All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers Injury Report

One major name is listed on the Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers injury report

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball as during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball as during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are continuing their five-game road trip with a stop in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Friday night's game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season, with the two prior games going in favor of the Clippers. Their most recent game on February 12 was a tightly contested game in the first half but the game slipped away from the Grizzlies in the third quarter when the Clippers went on a 23-2 run.

The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Yuki Kawamura, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Zyon Pullin, and Lamar Stevens.

Ja Morant is listed as OUT due to a left hamstring strain.

Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Brandon Clarke is out with right knee soreness, GG Jackson is out on G League assignment, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Lamar Stevens is out with right shoulder soreness.

The Clippers have five players listed on their report: Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, Jordan Miller, and Seth Lundy.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Cam Christie (12) dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the third quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Patrick Baldwin Jr is out due to his two-way contract., Cam Christie is out on a G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan Miller is out with left hamstring tendinopathy, and Seth Lundy is out due to his two-way contract.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Published
