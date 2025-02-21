Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Injury Report

All Grizzlies

Farbod Esnaashari

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a rough loss on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers, but they have a chance to get back at it against the Orlando Magic on Friday. However, the Magic are currently on a two-game winning streak.

Both the Grizzlies and Magic will be on the second night of a back-to-back, so it'll be an even playing field in terms of rest advantage.

The Memphis Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Johnny Davis, Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Johnny Davis is out because he's still not with the team, Yuki Kawamura is out with a G League two-way, Zyon Pullin is out with a G League two-way, Cam Spencer is out with a G League two-way, and Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with left knee soreness. Ja Morant is listed as available.

The Orlando Magic have four players listed on their injury report: Mac McClung, Jalen Suggs, Ethan Thompson, and Mo Wagner.

Mac McClung is out due to a G League two-way, Jalen Suggs is out due to a left quad contusion, Ethan Thompson is out due to a G League two-way, and Mo Wagner is out due to a left torn ACL in his knee. Paolo Banchero is listed as available.

The Memphis Grizzlies should have a health advantage over the Magic, but they're clearly down on momentum. The two teams face off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday.

Farbod Esnaashari
