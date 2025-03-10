Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Phoenix Suns in a battle between two teams who have been struggling since the All-Star break.
The Grizzlies currently have a 3-0 regular season series lead against the Suns, and Monday night will be the final game of the regular season between the two teams. Currently, Memphis has a four-game winning streak over Phoenix.
Unfortunately, the Grizzlies will be severely shorthanded against the Suns.
Memphis has eight players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Yuki Kawamura, Luke Kennard, Zyon Pullin, and Vince Williams Jr.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is out due to a left ankle sprain.
Zach Edey is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Santi Aldama is out with a right calf strain, Brandon Clarke is questionable with right knee soreness, Yuki Kawamura is out due to a G League two-way, Luke Kennard is out with lower back soreness, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with right foot soreness.
The Phoenix Suns have four players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and Monte Morris.
Bradley Beal is out with a left calf injury.
Jalen Bridges is out with a G League two-way, Cody Martin is out with a G League assignment, and Monte Morris is doubtful with lower back injury management. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are both available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
