All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will be very shorthanded against the Phoenix Suns

Farbod Esnaashari

Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Phoenix Suns in a battle between two teams who have been struggling since the All-Star break.

The Grizzlies currently have a 3-0 regular season series lead against the Suns, and Monday night will be the final game of the regular season between the two teams. Currently, Memphis has a four-game winning streak over Phoenix.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies will be severely shorthanded against the Suns.

Memphis has eight players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Yuki Kawamura, Luke Kennard, Zyon Pullin, and Vince Williams Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is out due to a left ankle sprain.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
Mar 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Zach Edey is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Santi Aldama is out with a right calf strain, Brandon Clarke is questionable with right knee soreness, Yuki Kawamura is out due to a G League two-way, Luke Kennard is out with lower back soreness, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with right foot soreness.

The Phoenix Suns have four players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and Monte Morris.

Bradley Beal is out with a left calf injury.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal
Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jalen Bridges is out with a G League two-way, Cody Martin is out with a G League assignment, and Monte Morris is doubtful with lower back injury management. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are both available.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News