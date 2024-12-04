NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies surrendered a 15-point fourth quarter lead against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, falling by a final score of 121-116. There was a lot of controversy with the free throw disparity in this game, as Dallas shot 44 free throws while Memphis was awarded just 14.
"44 [free-throw attempts] to what, 14?" Grizzlies guard Smart said after the game. "30 in the second, like 20 in the fourth? Yeah, horrible. I mean, I don't know what else to say. We've got Ja Morant and you've got Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane driving to the basket, and we only get 14 free throws.”
Smart added. “I mean, enough said... I mean, it's so obvious. When a team shoots 30 more free throws than another team, especially when the other team that only has 14 free throws is the number one in pace and moves the ball to the rim the way we do, and we only get 14 free throws, you've got to ask yourself."
While the Grizzlies were clearly upset with more than just one play, the NBA has admitted a big missed call on their Last Two Minute Report. With 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Grizzlies trailing 113-111, the NBA said Jaren Jackson Jr. was fouled without a call.
“Lively II (DAL) initiates contact with Jackson Jr.'s (MEM) arm, which affects his driving shot attempt,” the NBA wrote.
Not only would this have put Jackson to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game, but it would have momentarily quieted the Dallas crowd and allowed Memphis to reset its defense. Instead, Dallas secured the rebound and got a dagger three from Spencer Dinwiddie on the other end.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral