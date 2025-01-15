All Grizzlies

NBA Admits Crucial Mistake in Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets

The NBA's last two minute report revealed a big missed call in the Grizzlies vs Rockets game

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) smiles after a play during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) smiles after a play during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies suffered a very important loss against the second-seeded Houston Rockets on Monday night. To make matters worse, it looks like a big reason for the loss could be attributed to a costly mistake by the NBA officials.

The NBA released their last Two Minute Report this week, revealing that Dillon Brooks should have been called for an offensive foul on Jaylen Wells with 27.9 seconds left in the game. Not only that, but it would have been Brooks' final foul to get him out of the game.

Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Ede
Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) battle for a ball during the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

At the moment of the mistake, Memphis was down 116-115 when Brooks should have been called for the offensive foul. After the missed call, Houston went on to score two free throws, pushing the game to a three-point lead for the Houston Rockets.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Moran
Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball during the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Had the referees made the proper call, Memphis would have had a chance to take the lead only down one point with under 27 seconds left, instead of being down three points. It's a very unfortunate sequence of events for Memphis, but it's life in the modern NBA, especially with the inconsistency that current referees have officiated with.

After the loss, Memphis is now two games behind Houston for the second seed in the Western Conference. Not only that, but Houston has now won the regular season series against Memphis 3-0.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News