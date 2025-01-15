NBA Admits Crucial Mistake in Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets
The third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies suffered a very important loss against the second-seeded Houston Rockets on Monday night. To make matters worse, it looks like a big reason for the loss could be attributed to a costly mistake by the NBA officials.
The NBA released their last Two Minute Report this week, revealing that Dillon Brooks should have been called for an offensive foul on Jaylen Wells with 27.9 seconds left in the game. Not only that, but it would have been Brooks' final foul to get him out of the game.
At the moment of the mistake, Memphis was down 116-115 when Brooks should have been called for the offensive foul. After the missed call, Houston went on to score two free throws, pushing the game to a three-point lead for the Houston Rockets.
Had the referees made the proper call, Memphis would have had a chance to take the lead only down one point with under 27 seconds left, instead of being down three points. It's a very unfortunate sequence of events for Memphis, but it's life in the modern NBA, especially with the inconsistency that current referees have officiated with.
After the loss, Memphis is now two games behind Houston for the second seed in the Western Conference. Not only that, but Houston has now won the regular season series against Memphis 3-0.
