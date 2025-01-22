All Grizzlies

NBA Admits Multiple Mistakes in Grizzlies vs Timberwolves

The NBA's Last Two Minute report revealed big mistakes in the Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game

Jan 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off in a thrilling game that ended with Anthony Edwards missing a buzzer-beating game-winner. For as exciting as the game was, there were actually a few missed major calls that could have changed the trajectory of the night.

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report on Monday night's game, revealing that there were three crucial missed calls.

The first was in the final 12.4 seconds of the game, where the Memphis Grizzlies were incorrectly given the ball after an out-of-bounds call. Desmond Bane touched the ball last and Minnesota should have been awarded possession.

Jan 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) dribbles as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The second was in the final 8.7 seconds of the game, where Anthony Edwards was not whistled for fouling Jaren Jackson Jr. during a shot attempt.

The third and final mistake was in the final 6.5 seconds of the game, where Anthony Edwards again was not whistled for fouling Jaren Jackson Jr. during his putback attempt.

Overall, the Grizzlies were disadvantaged twice by the missed calls, while the Timberwolves were disadvantaged once. If everything was called properly, there is a decent chance that Anthony Edwards would not have even had a chance for a game-winner. Regardless, the Memphis Grizzlies escaped the night with a win, and that's all that matters to them.

The Memphis Grizzlies are now on a three-game winning streak and face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

