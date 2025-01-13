NBA Announces Anthony Edwards Punishment After Grizzlies-Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night by a final score of 127-125. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant hit a floater with 18.6 seconds remaining that put Memphis ahead by the final score.
It was not a good game overall for Morant, as he shot just 5/19 from the field. That said, it was also a poor performance from Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
Scoring just 15 points in the loss, Edwards shot 4/13 from the field while turning the ball over six times. After the game, Edwards was also punished by the NBA for making an obscene gesture.
Via NBA PR: “Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incidents occurred with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 127-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 11 at Target Center.”
Edwards has been fined several times this season, but mostly for his language in postgame interviews.
The Timberwolves play again on Monday night against the Washington Wizards, which is a good opportunity to get back in the win column.
As for the Grizzlies, they have a massive game against the Houston Rockets on Monday night that could go a long way towards determining seeding.
