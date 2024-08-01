All Grizzlies

NBA Champion Makes Controversial Ja Morant vs. Anthony Edwards Statement

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves have two of the NBA's most exciting players

Nov 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) protects the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) defends during the second quarter at Target Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is currently in Paris with USA Basketball for the Olympics. One of the best guards in the NBA, Edwards helped lead Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Just 22 years old, Edwards is headlining the next wave of NBA stars that looks ready to take over the league. This group includes Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who will turn 25 years old in August.

During a recent NBA Today segment, ESPN analyst and 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins said Edwards has taken Morant's spot as the future face of the NBA, but he expects Morant to go get that spot back next season.

"We know Anthony Edwards is not trying to give up his seat," Perkins said. "... I'm looking at Ja Morant to go get his seat back from Anthony Edwards."

Morant played just nine games last season due to his 25-game suspension to start the year that was followed by a season-ending shoulder injury. An All-Star each of his last two full seasons, Morant also led the Grizzlies to second seed finishes in the Western Conference standings those two years. With Edwards and the Timberwolves ready to contend, Morant is returning to a Western Conference that features some bolstered young rosters.

Morant and Edwards faced off in the opening round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, with the Grizzlies eliminating the Timberwolves in six games.

