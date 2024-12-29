NBA Fans Concerned for Ja Morant After Latest Instagram Post
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has appeared in just 20 of his team’s 32 games this season. Averaging 21.2 points, 7.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, Morant has also been limited to a career-low 27.7 minutes per contest.
These limited minutes for Morant have been an attempt by the Grizzlies to keep him healthy after a shoulder injury and league suspension limited him to just nine games last season. Currently sidelined again, Morant took a shot to the shoulder in Friday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans that has him ruled out for Sunday against the OKC Thunder.
Morant’s timetable with this injury is unclear, but a new Instagram story post from the star point guard has fans concerned. Sharing a picture of himself on the bench looking disappointed, Morant posted the photo with no caption.
Via Grizzlies SZN: "Ja Morant’s instagram story: 😢"
Via GrizzMuse: "Ja Morant, via IG 😔"
Via Cole X: "Guys, what does this mean??"
Another fan wrote, "Ja Morant on his IG story…I think we are looking at more than 2 weeks…"
Several Grizzlies fans shared the same screenshot with similar reactions. Fans are concerned that Morant’s cryptic post means he could be looking at an extended absence as the Grizzlies enter a tough portion of their schedule.
For now, Morant is out on Sunday against the first seed Thunder.
