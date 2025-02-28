All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Desmond Bane Injury News Before Knicks-Grizzlies

Fans take to social media to share their reaction to Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane's injury news before New York Knicks contest

Liam Willerup

Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies will look for revenge on Friday night when they welcome the New York Knicks to FedExForum. The last time the two teams matched up, the Grizzlies suffered their worst loss of the with a 37-point loss. Both teams will enter Friday's contest holding 38-20 records, but only one will walk out with the better record.

Memphis is coming off an overtime thriller in their last contest, where their three leading scorers on the season all had 25 or more points. One of those players, guard Desmond Bane, recently appeared on the team's injury report ahead of their pivotal matchup.

On the Grizzlies' recent injury report, Bane is listed as questionable with left groin soreness. Bane last missed time during their February 5th win over the Toronto Raptors but has since been averaging 19.1 points per game since returning. Seeing the news, Grizzlies fans have taken to social media to share their reactions:

"We knew it wouldn’t last," one user commented.

"it was a good run," one user replied with.

"Ngl out of all the people I thought it would be Ja as questionable cause he tweaked his foot," another user added.

As can be seen by the reactions, fans are surprised to see Bane on the injury report, given Ja Morant hurt his foot recently. However, it's only listed as questionable so far so there's still a chance he's good to go.

Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST in Memphis on Friday.

