NBA Fans React to Donovan Mitchell Injury News Before Grizzlies-Cavaliers

NBA fans react to the latest Donovan Mitchell injury update before the Grizzlies face the Cavaliers

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have their biggest test of the season on Friday night as they face off against the best team in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland has an insane record of 55-10 with an even more impressive 15-game winning streak that they're currently boasting.

Typically, Memphis would be a massive underdog against the Cavaliers, but they'll have a huge break in Friday's matchup.

Donovan Mitchell has been listed as out against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a groin injury.

"Gonna need 40 outta DG," said one Cavaliers fan online.

"Woah woah woah so this is an actual injury?????," said another concerned fan.

"He's good he's just getting an extended rest," said a less concerned fan.

"So it’s a Garland day tomorrow," questioned another fan.

Mitchell has only missed five games with the Cavaliers this season, playing in a grand total of 60 out of 65 games. Through 60 games, Mitchell has averaged 24.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 45/38/82 shooting from the field.

The most important thing for the Cleveland Cavaliers is to have Mitchell available and healthy in the playoffs. By this point, it's clear that Mitchell has an extra playoff gear that he rises to, especially with his playoff career average rising to 28.1 points a game.

Mar 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.

