NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News After Warriors-Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant entered Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a questionable listing on the injury report. It was low back soreness that had Morant’s status in question, but he ended up playing.
The Grizzlies blew out Golden State by 51 points, which allowed all of the starters to keep their minutes low. Morant played just 17 minutes in the winning effort, but that was also due to a hard fall he suffered in the second half.
Via Avery Braxton of ABC24 Memphis: “Ja Morant takes a hard bump and stays on the ground. Looks like he was grabbing his lower back/hip. Hobbled to the bench, came back on the floor for free throws, but left after a jump ball was called instead.”
The Grizzlies announced shortly after this fall that Morant was questionable to return with low back soreness, and the star point guard has now been listed as doubtful for Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
It is again low back soreness that has Morant on the injury report, and NBA fans have been reacting to this news.
"Ja gonna end up not qualifying for any postseason awards," a disappointed Grizzlies fan wrote.
"Can’t blame Ja," a fan commented. "He fell hard as heck last night bro."
"I’ll take 'doubtful' given how bad it looked in the moment," a fan added.
"This is fine with me," another fan wrote. "Just rest Ja. We can beat the Hawks without him."
All things considered, it is encouraging that Morant is not being listed with a new injury designation than the one he entered Thursday’s game with, but it was concerning to see him fall hard after already dealing with back soreness.
