NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Clippers-Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant missed Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with low back soreness. This was Morant’s 12th missed game of the season, but his sporadic availability has not stopped the Grizzlies from starting the season 20-9 for the second-best mark in the Western Conference.
Morant had been appearing on injury reports with that low back soreness designation, and a hard fall he suffered in Thursday’s blowout win over the Golden State Warriors seemed to cause his eventual absence from Saturday’s game in Atlanta.
Via Avery Braxton of ABC24 Memphis: “Ja Morant takes a hard bump and stays on the ground. Looks like he was grabbing his lower back/hip. Hobbled to the bench, came back on the floor for free throws, but left after a jump ball was called instead.”
Back home on Monday night against the LA Clippers, the Grizzlies have released their injury report. Unlisted, Morant is expected to play.
NBA fans shared their reaction to this Morant injury news ahead of Monday’s Western Conference showdown between LA and Memphis.
"Ja's return boosts Grizzlies' chances," a fan wrote.
"JA IS BACKKKKK," an excited Grizzlies fan commented.
"We backkkk," a fan proclaimed.
"12 back!" another fan exclaimed.
"JAAAAAAA," a fan replied.
Morant owns averages of 22.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 12 contests against the Clippers in his NBA career. The Grizzlies have won six of those games. LA enters this game after splitting a two-game mini series with the Dallas Mavericks.
