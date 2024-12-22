All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Clippers-Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report against the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Dec 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant missed Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with low back soreness. This was Morant’s 12th missed game of the season, but his sporadic availability has not stopped the Grizzlies from starting the season 20-9 for the second-best mark in the Western Conference.

Morant had been appearing on injury reports with that low back soreness designation, and a hard fall he suffered in Thursday’s blowout win over the Golden State Warriors seemed to cause his eventual absence from Saturday’s game in Atlanta. 

Via Avery Braxton of ABC24 Memphis: “Ja Morant takes a hard bump and stays on the ground. Looks like he was grabbing his lower back/hip. Hobbled to the bench, came back on the floor for free throws, but left after a jump ball was called instead.”

Back home on Monday night against the LA Clippers, the Grizzlies have released their injury report. Unlisted, Morant is expected to play.

NBA fans shared their reaction to this Morant injury news ahead of Monday’s Western Conference showdown between LA and Memphis.

"Ja's return boosts Grizzlies' chances," a fan wrote.

"JA IS BACKKKKK," an excited Grizzlies fan commented.

"We backkkk," a fan proclaimed.

"12 back!" another fan exclaimed.

"JAAAAAAA," a fan replied.

Ja Morant and Stephen Curry
Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after a missed shot attempt during the second quarter at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant owns averages of 22.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 12 contests against the Clippers in his NBA career. The Grizzlies have won six of those games. LA enters this game after splitting a two-game mini series with the Dallas Mavericks.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News