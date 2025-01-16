All Grizzlies

NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies-Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is on the injury report.

Joey Linn

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum.
Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are 26-15 despite star point guard Ja Morant playing just 24 games. Availability has been an issue for Morant at times in his NBA career, but his team has often done well to remain competitive in his absence.

Last season was a different story for the Grizzlies, as Morant played just nine games, and his extended absence coincided with several other injuries to key players. While Memphis has been far from injury free this season, the team has fortunately avoided a repeat of last season.

As for Morant, he is again on the injury report for Friday’s rematch against the San Antonio Spurs.

Recently returning from an AC joint injury, Morant lands on this injury report with right foot soreness. NBA fans have been reacting to the news.

"Ja????" a fan asked.

"Ja will play and even if he don’t grizzlies by 20," a fan predicted.

"JAAAAAAAAAA WTFFFFF," a fan wrote.

"Ja playing with my feelings and how tf gg still isn’t back," a fan added.

"ja playing we not trippin," a fan stated.

"Please Ja, you can‘t be serious," another comment read.

Ja Morant
Jan 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As the replies show, reactions are mixed from the Grizzlies fanbase. Some fans believe Morant will end up playing, while others are tired of seeing him appear on the injury report.

Morant will likely receive a final status close to tip-off.

