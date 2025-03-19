NBA Fans React to Ja Morant Injury News Before Grizzlies-Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a crushing loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but continue their five-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant against the Kings, but co-star guard Desmond Bane picked up in his absence. Bane dropped 44 points in a losing effort, but it has become more clear that Memphis' success leans on Morant's health.
Now, after missing the last two games, the Grizzlies have announced Morant's status for Wednesday's game in Portland. The Grizzlies have ruled out Morant due to left hamstring soreness.
Morant has already missed 26 games this season, and the Grizzlies are 15-11 when he sits. While, in theory, the Grizzlies should have no trouble against a 30-39 Trail Blazers team, they will be much more prone to an upset without Morant.
In his last five games before getting hurt, Morant averaged 32.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.8% from the field and leading the Grizzlies to a 4-1 record. With Morant playing at such a high level, it is a shame that he is now set to miss his third consecutive game. Many NBA fans have gone to social media to react to Morant's status.
"JA BRO WTF?????" one fan reacted.
"Again Ja..omg," another fan said.
"So like when we gonna have one game without a new injury," a fan replied.
"Can we just fast forward to next season? I’m over this," another fan commented.
The Trail Blazers have followed up a five-game losing streak by winning two consecutive games, as the Morant-less Grizzlies will have to do all they can to avoid the upset.
