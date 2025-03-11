NBA Fans React to Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury News Before Grizzlies-Jazz
After losing four consecutive games, the Memphis Grizzlies have bounced back to build a three-game winning streak and now head into a favorable matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies are now 41-24 on the season and are tied for third place in the Western Conference, while the Jazz are just 15-50 and in last place. Wednesday's home matchup is a great chance for the Grizzlies to overtake the Los Angeles Lakers for second place in the conference, but Memphis will continue to be shorthanded.
The Grizzlies have already ruled out star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left ankle sprain.
This will be the fifth consecutive game Jackson Jr. has missed after he sprained his ankle in last week's loss to the Atlanta Hawks just two minutes into the game.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to his status for Wednesday's game, as all Grizzlies fans are desperate to see him back on the court, especially with a huge matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers approaching on Friday.
"jaren save us vs the cavs demom," one fan said.
"Jaren Jackson update?" a fan asked.
"Jaren comes back soon please," another fan pleaded.
"No jaren💔," a fan reacted.
While the Grizzlies have shown they can win without their former Defensive Player of the Year winner in the lineup, they are a much better team with him holding it down on both ends of the court.
