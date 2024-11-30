NBA Insider Suggests Lakers Trade D’Angelo Russell for All-Defensive Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are not the defensive team they once were and clearly need some help on that side of the court. The team has also found less need for D'Angelo Russell with the evolution of Dalton Knecht in the starting lineup.
With the glaring flaws of the Lakers at hand, Bleacher Report insider Jake Fischer believes that the team could trade Russell for defensive specialist Marcus Smart from the Grizzlies.
"I keep hearing about centers for them, we've talked plenty about the Lakers and the centers market taking shape with Jonas Valančiūnas continuing to be a name linked to there," Fischer said. "Marcus Smart is someone who in theory could fit into that D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino type of package."
The Memphis Grizzlies just traded two first-round picks for Marcus Smart in the summer of 2023 without ever really getting a chance to use him. While Smart's effectiveness has somewhat passed him by as he's been moved to the bench, the Grizzlies still have to try and get more than just Russell.
“That being said, the Grizzlies gave up two first-round picks in order to get Smart just a summer ago," Fischer said. "I would think that you're going to have to match that type of pick capital in order for the Grizzlies to part ways with someone who was just recently Defensive Player of the Year.”
While it makes sense for the Lakers to trade D'Angelo Russell for Marcus Smart, it doesn't really make sense for the Grizzlies. There's no need for a player like Russell on the Grizzlies, while Smart's leadership is still an intangible that the team needs.
