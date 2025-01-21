NBA Legend Shares Warning for Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
Since entering the league in 2019, Ja Morant has been one of the top stars in the NBA due to his outspoken nature and high-flying acrobatics. Even while playing in one of the smaller NBA markets with the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant still remains a name commonly talked about in the media.
Referring to the media, there are not many names more prominent covering the NBA than Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley. While some fans may know him for his comical interactions with his co-hosts, he also makes sure to speak his mind on players. Recently on the show, Barkley had some words to say regarding the playstyle of Morant.
"My only concern with him is he's a little too reckless for me," Barkley said. "He can't be running into them big bodies like that because he gonna get hurt. ... He gotta quit trying to dunk on people."
While Morant entered the 2024-25 season saying he was done dunking the ball, he has since gone back on his word and has nine so far on the season (on track for the lowest dunk percentage of his career). Despite it not counting, Morant made headlines with his throwdown on leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate Victor Wembanyama earlier last week.
Going back to Barkley's statement, it's the sad reality of some of the league's top athletic guards in recent memory. The most notable case was former MVP Derrick Rose, whose high-flying playstyle took a toll on his body, and he never was the same player after tearing his ACL.
