3x NBA All-Star's Intriguing Tyrese Haliburton, Steph Curry Comparison

Former Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas made an interesting comparison to Tyrese Haliburton on a recent episode of 'Gil's Arena'

Will Despart

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The debate at the forefront of the Eastern Conference Finals is whether Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a superstar or not, but 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas took the debate a step further with his latest take on 'Gil's Arena'.

Arenas compared Haliburton's star qualities to Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry, while claiming Haliburton could plausibly become the next face of the NBA.

"Listening to him talk, he's an attractive guy," Arenas said. "He seems funny. He has a fast-paced style. He's going to have to be like Curry. One of those years where all the celebrities is are like, 'Oh', that's how he becomes it because he wasn't that growing up.

"He wasn't ranked growing up. That's how it works. If you think about superstars, Kobe was a superstar in high school. If the kids don't look at it and say, 'Oh, I want to be like that', then it doesn't matter. Our stars that built this NBA, they did it both. Magic has it all. Michael Jordan has it all. Winning takes it to another level, but the personality is what starts it."

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a turnover during the third quarter against the New York Knicks in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Haliburton, a three-star recruit out of high school, was drafted No. 13 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2020 after averaging 15.2 points per game during his sophomore season at Iowa State.

Sacramento traded Haliburton to the Pacers at the trade deadline in February 2022. Haliburton has since been named to the All-NBA team twice in Indiana and has the team on the verge of its first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.

Will Despart
Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

