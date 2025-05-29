3x NBA All-Star's Intriguing Tyrese Haliburton, Steph Curry Comparison
The debate at the forefront of the Eastern Conference Finals is whether Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a superstar or not, but 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas took the debate a step further with his latest take on 'Gil's Arena'.
Arenas compared Haliburton's star qualities to Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry, while claiming Haliburton could plausibly become the next face of the NBA.
"Listening to him talk, he's an attractive guy," Arenas said. "He seems funny. He has a fast-paced style. He's going to have to be like Curry. One of those years where all the celebrities is are like, 'Oh', that's how he becomes it because he wasn't that growing up.
"He wasn't ranked growing up. That's how it works. If you think about superstars, Kobe was a superstar in high school. If the kids don't look at it and say, 'Oh, I want to be like that', then it doesn't matter. Our stars that built this NBA, they did it both. Magic has it all. Michael Jordan has it all. Winning takes it to another level, but the personality is what starts it."
Haliburton, a three-star recruit out of high school, was drafted No. 13 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2020 after averaging 15.2 points per game during his sophomore season at Iowa State.
Sacramento traded Haliburton to the Pacers at the trade deadline in February 2022. Haliburton has since been named to the All-NBA team twice in Indiana and has the team on the verge of its first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.
