NBA Star Ja Morant Awarded Six Figures in Lawsuit
A franchise never wants to hear about its superstar player being involved in a lawsuit, but the Memphis Grizzlies have experienced that twice recently.
Ja Morant, a 26-year-old star point guard, has proven to be one of the most exciting players in the NBA when he is on the court, but he continues to have trouble off of it. Morant went from being an NBA MVP candidate and leading the Grizzlies to a couple of their best seasons in franchise history to showing off guns on Instagram live streams and allegedly punching a teenager.
In 2022, Morant was accused of punching a teenager during a pickup basketball game in Memphis, as the teenager ultimately filed a lawsuit against Morant. In April, the judge dropped the case, ruling that Morant was acting in self-defense, and the Grizzlies star stayed out of legal trouble.
A new lawsuit settles
However, Morant's lawsuits did not stop there. This time, though, it was Morant as the plaintiff. On Friday, Morant was reportedly awarded $300,000 in damages and interest after the NBA star sued a Memphis restaurant, The Wing Guru, for breaching their contract.
"A Shelby County Chancery Court has ordered Memphis restaurant The Wing Guru to pay the Grizzlies' Ja Morant over $300,000 in damages and interest after the All-Star point guard sued them for breach of contract," FOX13 reported.
Morant claimed that he and The Wing Guru had an agreement for him to promote the Memphis restaurant, but continued to use his name, image, and likeness even after they stopped paying him.
"FOX13 previously reported that Morant had agreed to a contract to promote the business some years ago, but later sued after the restaurant stopped paying him while continuing to use his name, image, and likeness to promote their food. Morant's lawyer said the Wing Guru responded to their claims on Instagram, claiming that they would receive the full $75,000 they were owed, but Morant claimed he never received that money."
It is certainly a relief for the Grizzlies franchise and the NBA front office to see Morant on the right side of a legal issue after his previous problems.
"The case went to an arbitrator, who sided with Morant, ordering the restaurant to stop using his likeness and pay $300,000 in compensation and damages plus interest, and another $65,000 in interest and legal costs. The business had until late November 2024 to either try to get the case thrown out or pay, but Morant's lawyers said neither happened."