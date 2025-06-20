NBA Trade Idea Lands Desmond Bane Replacement For Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off the offseason with a massive blockbuster trade, sending away sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a plethora of draft picks to go with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. While the Grizzlies could very well hold on to the picks, they might be better off moving some of them for another player.
Looking at Memphis' roster, they'll still head into next season with their duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr, but could use another wing in their starting lineup alongside Jaylen Wells. In terms of options around the league, the Grizzlies might be best off looking for a sign-and-trade partner to land a free agent wing.
A team that could be looking to add further future draft capital alongside their incoming third-overall pick is the Philadelphia 76ers. While last season was filled with injuries, they were able to see strong play from Quentin Grimes down the stretch. In this mock trade, the Grizzlies land Grimes to help fill the void of Bane's departure.
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Quentin Grimes (via sign-and-trade)
Philadelphia 76ers receive: Brandon Clarke, 2026 1st via MEM (PHI has rights to swap), 2028 1st via MEM (Top 8 protected),
Looking at this deal for the Grizzlies, they land a 25-year-old guard in Grimes who was one of the hottest players in the NBA toward the end of last season. During the last 20 games of the season, Grimes averaged 25.3 points per game while adding 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds. While they do have to give up picks, he's still young, and a sign-and-trade would lock him up for three or more seasons.
As for the 76ers, there won't be much room for Grimes in their rotation next season, especially with the price tag he's likely to come with. If Philadelphia does end up taking V.J. Edgecombe, they'll have a talented wing room with him, Paul George, and potentially Kelly Oubre Jr. if he returns.
