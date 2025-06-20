All Grizzlies

NBA Trade Idea Lands Desmond Bane Replacement For Grizzlies

Mock NBA trade idea lands the Memphis Grizzlies a Desmond Bane replacement

Liam Willerup

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off the offseason with a massive blockbuster trade, sending away sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a plethora of draft picks to go with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. While the Grizzlies could very well hold on to the picks, they might be better off moving some of them for another player.

Looking at Memphis' roster, they'll still head into next season with their duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr, but could use another wing in their starting lineup alongside Jaylen Wells. In terms of options around the league, the Grizzlies might be best off looking for a sign-and-trade partner to land a free agent wing.

A team that could be looking to add further future draft capital alongside their incoming third-overall pick is the Philadelphia 76ers. While last season was filled with injuries, they were able to see strong play from Quentin Grimes down the stretch. In this mock trade, the Grizzlies land Grimes to help fill the void of Bane's departure.

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Quentin Grimes (via sign-and-trade)

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Brandon Clarke, 2026 1st via MEM (PHI has rights to swap), 2028 1st via MEM (Top 8 protected),

Mavericks guard Quentin Grime
Jan 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Looking at this deal for the Grizzlies, they land a 25-year-old guard in Grimes who was one of the hottest players in the NBA toward the end of last season. During the last 20 games of the season, Grimes averaged 25.3 points per game while adding 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds. While they do have to give up picks, he's still young, and a sign-and-trade would lock him up for three or more seasons.

As for the 76ers, there won't be much room for Grimes in their rotation next season, especially with the price tag he's likely to come with. If Philadelphia does end up taking V.J. Edgecombe, they'll have a talented wing room with him, Paul George, and potentially Kelly Oubre Jr. if he returns.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

