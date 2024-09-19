NBA Trade Idea Sends $158M Former All-Star to Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies did not make many NBA offseason moves. Believing in the roster they have, the Grizzlies will hope for better injury fortune this season than they had last year.
While the Grizzlies finished second in the Western Conference two-straight seasons before last year’s injury-riddled campaign, the West has gotten even more competitive since then. If the Grizzlies struggled to reenter the Western Conference playoff picture, swinging a deal for one of the NBA’s available stars could make sense.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed a hypothetical deal that sends New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram to Memphis.
Grizzlies receive: Brandon Ingram
Pelicans receive: Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick
Memphis Grizzlies on SI floated Ingram as a logical Grizzlies trade target earlier this offseason:
“The trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. has never had another scorer like Ingram on the wing. Averaging 21.3 points in his five seasons with the Pelicans, Ingram could help strengthen the Grizzlies' chances of contending in the Western Conference if he were to be made available by New Orleans.”
This remains the case as NBA training camps approach. Ingram has made just one All-Star team in his career, but he is a very talented offensive player who would fit well in the Grizzlies’ starting lineup. Ingram is entering the final season of his five-year, $158M contract with the Pelicans.
