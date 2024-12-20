NBA World Reacts to Warriors' Blowout Loss Against Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors entered Thursday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-game losing streak. Also dropping eight of their last 10 games entering this one, the Warriors are searching for ways to turn things around.
Acquiring veteran guard Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State wasted no time inserting him into the starting lineup. Liking what Schroder can bring alongside Steph Curry, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave him the starting nod in his debut game for Golden State.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, neither Schroder nor any of his teammates could get going against Memphis.
There have been some very competitive games between Golden State and Memphis throughout the years, including the playoffs, but this game was never much of a contest. NBA fans have been reacting to this blowout on X.
Via Legion Hoops: "THE WARRIORS ARE DOWN 52 POINTS"
Via SportsCenter: "JA AND THE GRIZZLIES WERE UP 50 ON THE WARRIORS AT THE END OF THE 3Q 😳 Steph and Draymond were a combined 0-11 FG."
Via Hoop Central: "Warriors. 😬"
Via Kendrick Perkins: "The Grizzlies definitely had this game circled tonight. They didn’t forget what happened with Draymond, Edey and Jenkins last time they played. I mean that got on the Warriors ass like back pockets tonight. God Bless America."
This was one of the worst games the Warriors have played in a long time, and one they will have to bounce back from.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral