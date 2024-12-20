All Grizzlies

NBA World Reacts to Warriors' Blowout Loss Against Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Joey Linn

Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors entered Thursday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-game losing streak. Also dropping eight of their last 10 games entering this one, the Warriors are searching for ways to turn things around.

Acquiring veteran guard Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State wasted no time inserting him into the starting lineup. Liking what Schroder can bring alongside Steph Curry, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave him the starting nod in his debut game for Golden State.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, neither Schroder nor any of his teammates could get going against Memphis.

Dennis Schroder and Ja Morant
Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There have been some very competitive games between Golden State and Memphis throughout the years, including the playoffs, but this game was never much of a contest. NBA fans have been reacting to this blowout on X.

Via Legion Hoops: "THE WARRIORS ARE DOWN 52 POINTS"

Via SportsCenter: "JA AND THE GRIZZLIES WERE UP 50 ON THE WARRIORS AT THE END OF THE 3Q 😳 Steph and Draymond were a combined 0-11 FG."

Via Hoop Central: "Warriors. 😬"

Via Kendrick Perkins: "The Grizzlies definitely had this game circled tonight. They didn’t forget what happened with Draymond, Edey and Jenkins last time they played. I mean that got on the Warriors ass like back pockets tonight. God Bless America."

This was one of the worst games the Warriors have played in a long time, and one they will have to bounce back from.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News