New Edition of Ja Morant's Signature Nike Shoes Reportedly Revealed
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had a lot of success with his signature Ja 1 Nike sneakers. The simple, but versatile silhouette allowed for several exciting editions that were great basketball players of all levels.
While Morant and Nike have yet to release much information on the Ja 2, different editions of the Grizzlies star's upcoming signature sneaker have begun hitting the internet. This includes the “Christmas” Nike Ja 2 that Nice Kicks on X revealed a first look at.
The “Christmas” Nike Ja 2 includes what looks to be a snowflake pattern surrounding the gold swoosh, along with other holiday details:
A first look at the Nike Ja 2 was revealed earlier this year, but official information is still limited.
Nike includes a detailed description of the Ja 1 on their website that provides an inside look into the shoe and its origin.
"Ja Morant became the superstar he is today by repeatedly sinking jumpers on crooked rims, jumping on tractor tires and dribbling through sun-stained traffic cones in steamy South Carolina summers," Nike writes. "The Ja 1 is a testament to his rise. With Air Zoom cushioning, it supports bunny hops and hyper speed without sacrificing comfort, so that you can control your own destiny on the court, Ja-style."
Nike will likely release a similar breakdown of the Ja 2 once the shoes officially release.
