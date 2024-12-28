New Ja Morant Injury Update Revealed by Memphis Grizzlies Coach
Even though the Memphis Grizzlies have been very successful this season, Ja Morant's injury health has been anything but great. Time after time, Morant has gone down with a different injury this season, and it happened again on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Friday night, Morant took a hard hit from a screen by Pelicans center Daniel Theis. After taking the hit, Morant didn't return to action and many fans have been concerned about what's next for the superstar guard.
After the game, Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that Morant suffered the injury on the same surgically repaired shoulder he previously injured. He also revealed that Morant would be evaluated in the next couple of days.
"Obviously, he took a nice hit to the shoulder, but we'll get more evaluation in the next couple of days," Taylor Jenkins said.
At this point in the season, the Grizzlies are no strangers to dealing with Ja Morant injuries. The team should know how to still get the job done without him and have already done it before. Unfortunately, they have the Oklahoma City Thunder awaiting them on Sunday, and that is a team the Grizzlies absolutely need Morant for. It remains to be seen if Morant will be available for that game.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Oklahoma CIty Thunder on Sunday nighat 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral