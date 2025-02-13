New Report on Grizzlies' Priority Player to Sign
Due to injuries last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were able to allow a lot of young players to get a chance to contribute to the rotation and earn meaningful minutes. As a result, they have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA this season and have themselves as the second seed in the Western Conference.
Even with players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane missing time, players such as Jaylen Wells and Scottie Pippen Jr. have played key roles in replacement. On top of that, the Grizzlies have seen forward Jaren Jackson Jr. emerge as a top scoring option as he'll represent the team as an All-Star this coming weekend.
In a recent report by The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Grizzlies have their priorities set this offseason on who they plan on bringing back for the future.
"After re-signing Santi Aldama (which I’m hearing is a priority), that money can either go toward a renegotiate-and-extend deal for Jaren Jackson Jr. or building out the rest of the roster via exception deals and trades," Holinger wrote.
Aldama, who's in his fourth year in the NBA, is having a breakout season, averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 38.6% from behind the arc. Now a crucial part of Memphis' rotation, he provides lineup flexibility for Taylor Jenkins to put him alongside Jackson Jr. in certain situations.
