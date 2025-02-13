All Grizzlies

New Report on Grizzlies' Priority Player to Sign

A recent report indicates who the Memphis Grizzlies are prioritizing to re-sign this offseason

Liam Willerup

Feb 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Santi Aldama (7) reacts with forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Santi Aldama (7) reacts with forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Due to injuries last season, the Memphis Grizzlies were able to allow a lot of young players to get a chance to contribute to the rotation and earn meaningful minutes. As a result, they have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA this season and have themselves as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Even with players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane missing time, players such as Jaylen Wells and Scottie Pippen Jr. have played key roles in replacement. On top of that, the Grizzlies have seen forward Jaren Jackson Jr. emerge as a top scoring option as he'll represent the team as an All-Star this coming weekend.

In a recent report by The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Grizzlies have their priorities set this offseason on who they plan on bringing back for the future.

"After re-signing Santi Aldama (which I’m hearing is a priority), that money can either go toward a renegotiate-and-extend deal for Jaren Jackson Jr. or building out the rest of the roster via exception deals and trades," Holinger wrote.

Aldama, who's in his fourth year in the NBA, is having a breakout season, averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 38.6% from behind the arc. Now a crucial part of Memphis' rotation, he provides lineup flexibility for Taylor Jenkins to put him alongside Jackson Jr. in certain situations.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News