New Report on Kevin Durant’s Value After Desmond Bane Trade
In a shocking move to acquire significant draft capital, the Memphis Grizzlies dealt one of their longtime stars, Desmond Bane, to the Orlando Magic. The Grizzlies returned Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap.
While many tend to believe that it was an overpay, the Orlando Magic are now entirely in contention to win the Eastern Conference in 2026. With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and now Desmond Bane in the fray as the core for the next 3 years at least, the Magic catapulted themselves to being a contender.
Does the draft capital matter for the Magic? It probably does not, since they are through their rebuild and are looking to capitalize on a window of opportunity.
The Phoenix Suns are also looking to deal one of their stars, as Kevin Durant is generating interest from a plethora of teams.
Durant is likely to be moved before the 2025 NBA Draft, but a new report by ESPN's Tim Bontemps suggests that Durant could be moved for much less draft capital than Bane.
"In speaking with several sources Sunday in the wake of the Bane deal, the universal belief is that any draft packages going to Phoenix in a Durant deal likely won't surpass the haul of draft picks coming to Memphis for Bane, who hasn't yet made an All-Star team," Bontemps wrote.
With Durant's high-level offensive production still at an elite level, his age, injury concerns, and willingness to sign a long-term contract should prevent teams from offering a significant haul of draft picks for the 36-year-old superstar.
