Full Desmond Bane, Magic Trade Details Revealed
The Memphis Grizzlies were the second-best team in the Western Conference at the All-Star break, and Ja Morant had yet to start playing his best basketball of the season. While it seemed as though the hopes were up after the break, the Grizzlies instead collapsed and fell to the eighth seed in the conference, eventually being swept in the first round of the playoffs.
While it was a disappointing season, the Grizzlies still had promising young pieces to develop and a strong trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. However, that trio is no longer, as the Grizzlies cut ties with Bane on Sunday in a massive trade.
A deal first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, The Athletic's Josh Robbins has revealed the details of the trade per a league source.
Orlando Magic receive: Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 16th overall pick, 2026 1st via PHX/WAS/or ORL, 2028 1st via ORL, 2029 1st swap via ORL (Top 2 protected), and a 2030 1st via ORL
An absolute haul of draft capital for the Grizzlies to get off Bane, but landing the sharpshooter fills a massive need by the Magic. With neither Paolo Banchero nor Franz Wagner being reliable outside shooting threats, Bane will provide much-needed spacing to a roster that will also look to Jalen Suggs to progress as a shooter as well.
As for the Grizzlies, this trade could mean multiple things. It is likely a move for them to prepare for the Jackson Jr. extension, but they could either use these picks to trade for another star or try to rebuild around the timeline of their younger pieces. Regardless, Memphis got a plethora of draft capital for their top shooter.
