New Report on Lakers' Trade Interest in Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Guard
The NBA offseason might've slowed down since the start of free agency, but plenty of moves could be on the horizon as executives across the league travel to Las Vegas for the NBA2K26 Summer League. With the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz agreeing to a three-team deal on Monday, who's to say more isn't to come?
One team that finds itself in an interesting situation is the Los Angeles Lakers, as they are stuck between building for the future with Luka Doncic but also trying to win now with LeBron James on the roster. With plenty of tradeable contracts on the roster, a new report indicates the team's interest in a former Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies standout defensive guard.
According to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, the Lakers are showing interest in current Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart.
"Sources say Matisse Thybulle, Marcus Smart (though most teams are watching to see if he's going to be bought out), Ayo Dosunmu and others are names the Lakers have had preliminary conversations with teams about availability and price, though no offers have been made," Irwin wrote.
Smart began this past season with the Grizzlies, before being dealt to the Wizards in a salary dump move to land Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis. He may have lost a step since his Defensive Player of the Year days with Boston, but he's still a valuable veteran and defender to a contender.
Smart is headed into the final year of his four-year, $76 million contract with the Wizards. With his salary set for $21.5 million next season, the Lakers could strike a deal for Smart by sending out the expiring contracts of Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber.
