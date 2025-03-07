New Report on Mavericks Player Needing Surgery Before Grizzlies Game
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world in February, agreeing to deal away All-NBA star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick. While the deal was viewed as lopsided in favor of the Lakers at first, it has only gotten worse for the Mavericks.
Since acquiring Doncic, the Lakers have moved up to the second seed in the Western Conference, with Doncic averaging 28.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games. The Mavericks, on the other hand, have been struck with the injury bug, as ahead of their contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies, they received news of another player being ruled out for the season.
Dallas' 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper will undergo season-ending surgery to address a right wrist injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. In a further update, Charania shared that the injury is specific to ligament damage in his wrist.
Prosper had begun to see an uptick in his usage with the Mavericks over the last 24 games, averaging 16.3 minutes per night and scoring 5.9 points. The former Marquette star will now join a long list of fellow Mavericks who find themselves on the injury report.
As for Friday's contest between the Grizzlies and Mavericks, tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST as both Dallas and Memphis enter on losing streaks.
