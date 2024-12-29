New Report on Possible Trade Between Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets
Led by Ja Morant and a deep rotation, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in basketball this season. Owning a 22-10 record, Memphis is second in the Western Conference standings.
Despite already boasting a deep rotation, the Grizzlies are trying to improve ahead of the NBA trade deadline. A new report from NBA insider Marc Stein revealed details of the ongoing trade talks between Memphis and the Brooklyn Nets.
Via Stein: "Updating my Thursday story regarding Memphis' pursuit of Brooklyn's Dorian Finney-Smith: League sources say there are active discussions between the teams on the trade scenario in the story: John Konchar and Luke Kennard to the Nets for DFS."
Stein added the Nets are seeking a first round pick in any Finney-Smith deal with Memphis.
"The Nets are known to be seeking a first-round draft pick from the Grizzlies in any potential deal for Dorian Finney-Smith," Stein wrote. "It is expected the Grizzlies would receive second-round draft compensation if a trade comes to a fruition."
Kennard is one of the NBA's best shooters, but has been limited to just 19.9 minutes per game in his 20 appearances, as the Grizzlies have a deep guard rotation. On an expiring deal, Kennard would seemingly be a candidate to get flipped by Brooklyn if they were to acquire him in a trade.
This will be a story to follow.
