New Starting Lineup Announced in Grizzlies vs Suns
The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns met, the Grizzlies miraculously forced overtime and came away with a 151-148 win to stay undefeated in the regular season series against the Phoenix Suns. Monday night, the Grizzlies will welcome back the Suns for their final matchup this season.
For the Grizzlies, they've turned their three-game losing streak into consecutive wins, looking to start a streak with a win Monday night. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they've been struck with an injury bug, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and several other key players being ruled out. Therefore, Memphis' coach Taylor Jenkins has made some adjustments to the starting five.
According to the Grizzlies, they will start the game with the usuals in Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaylen Wells, but insert Jay Huff and GG Jackson into the starting five. It will be the second start for Huff this season and the first for Jackson since his rookie year.
In Huff's one start this season, he finished with six points and three rebounds in only 18 minutes of action. Given that Zach Edey and Santi Aldama are also out for Memphis, they'll have to rely on Huff and Marvin Bagley III down low.
As for Jackson's last start, it was one to remember, with 44 points and 12 rebounds to close out the 2023-24 season for Memphis. Tip-off at the FedexForum is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral