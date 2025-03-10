All Grizzlies

New Starting Lineup Announced in Grizzlies vs Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced a new starting lineup against the Phoenix Suns

Liam Willerup

Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45), forward Brandon Clarke (15), forward Jaylen Wells (0) and guard Ja Morant (12) help forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45), forward Brandon Clarke (15), forward Jaylen Wells (0) and guard Ja Morant (12) help forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The last time the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns met, the Grizzlies miraculously forced overtime and came away with a 151-148 win to stay undefeated in the regular season series against the Phoenix Suns. Monday night, the Grizzlies will welcome back the Suns for their final matchup this season.

For the Grizzlies, they've turned their three-game losing streak into consecutive wins, looking to start a streak with a win Monday night. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they've been struck with an injury bug, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and several other key players being ruled out. Therefore, Memphis' coach Taylor Jenkins has made some adjustments to the starting five.

Feb 21, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) shoots over Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

According to the Grizzlies, they will start the game with the usuals in Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaylen Wells, but insert Jay Huff and GG Jackson into the starting five. It will be the second start for Huff this season and the first for Jackson since his rookie year.

In Huff's one start this season, he finished with six points and three rebounds in only 18 minutes of action. Given that Zach Edey and Santi Aldama are also out for Memphis, they'll have to rely on Huff and Marvin Bagley III down low.

Dec 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) attempts to shoot a three pointer during the second quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As for Jackson's last start, it was one to remember, with 44 points and 12 rebounds to close out the 2023-24 season for Memphis. Tip-off at the FedexForum is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

