Nine-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Draymond Green Statement
After playing four seasons for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans, Draymond Green was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. The third selection by the Warriors in that draft, the team probably didn't imagine that Green would blossom into the player he is today.
Now in his 13th season in the NBA, Green already has a Hall of Fame resume and is regarded as one of the best defenders of his era. An eight-time All-Defensive selection, Green has never been known for scoring the ball. However, he's had two 20-point games over his last five contests, sparking former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons to make a bold statement.
"He's just a really smart player...if [Draymond] would've went to a Charlotte or a Washington early in his career, he probably could've averaged 20, 22 points a game with a bigger role and expand his game more," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "But that's never been his game in Golden State. It's never had to be."
Green's best regular season points per game average was 14.0 points when he was All-NBA Second Team and finished seventh in MVP voting in the 2015-16 season. However, Green has always been around high-level scorers like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, so his scoring was never asked. Instead, he's been used as a facilitator for the Warriors' offense.
Since the All-Star break, Green has taken a statistical jump in production, averaging 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and averaging a combined 3.0 blocks and steals per game.
