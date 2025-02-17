Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Brutally Honest LeBron, Bronny James Statement
NBA All-Star weekend has concluded and was mostly a success with the exception of only a few things.
One of those exceptions was LeBron James who did not participate in the NBA All-Star tournament in the final minutes. James did not participate due to able and foot discomfort and this report circulated shortly before the first game against the Rising Stars.
This caused much confusion for fans and reporters who have started to speculate that maybe James didn’t want to play against the Rising Stars.
Like many others, Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons was not happy with James making a last-second decision to not compete.
“The problem I have with LeBron James not wanting to play against the Rising Stars is all these other NBA players have to play against his son,” said Parsons.
It’s become more apparent that the league has been engulfed in the Bronny James headlines despite the on-court success not causing these results. Despite the oldest James son not having as much success, he still gets a plethora of attention with much of the thanks being handed to his father.
Parsons would continue to make his case about the ankle injury which sidelined James.
“I think that this ankle injury has been lingering for a while," Parsons said. "If you look on the injury report he was a game-time decision for the games leading up so you kind of knew there was a possibility that you weren’t going to play so I think this could be viewed as selfish that you didn’t want someone else to replace you, and with the Rising Stars thing, would he have played if they put Bronny James in the game."
James is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists so far this season while shooting 52/40/76 splits from the field. James is expected to return in the Lakers' first game after the All-Star break on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.
