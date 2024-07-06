Recent Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Player Signs With New Team
NBA free agency is underway, and several players have struck new agreements that can soon be officially signed. While many players have agreed to new NBA deals, there have also been former NBA players signing contracts in different professional leagues.
It was recently revealed by HoopsHype that former Memphis Grizzlies guard Shaquille Harrison had signed with French professional basketball team ASVEL Villeurbanne. Harrison's most recent NBA action came with the Grizzlies last season when he appeared in three games. Prior to this stint in Memphis, Harrison was with the Los Angeles Lakers where he did not appear in a regular season game, but played eight playoff games in 2023.
ASVEL Villeurbanne announced the signing of Harrison on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Harrison has spent a lot of time in the G League, appearing in 177 regular season games, 34 Showcase Cup games, and six playoff games since 2016. In his G League career, Harrison has averaged 12.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.8 APG. Also coming up with an impressive 1.9 steals per game in his G League career (2.9 this past season), Harrison has two G League Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Looking to bring his two-way ability to ASVEL Villeurbanne, Harrison should be a key piece to what they do next season. Perhaps Harrison's play in France can lead to another NBA opportunity down the line.
