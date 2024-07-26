Recent Memphis Grizzlies Guard Makes Decision on Basketball Future

All Grizzlies

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (left), guard Zavier Simpson (left middle), guard Ja Morant (right middle) and forward Brandon Clarke (right) react from the bench during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.
It was reported on Friday by Arnold Beres of EuroBasket that Romanian basketball club U-Banca Transilvania Cluj Napoca had agreed to a contract with recent Memphis Grizzlies guard Zavier Simpson.

Appearing in seven games for Memphis last season across two separate 10-day contracts, Simpson averaged 6.0 points per game in 23.0 minutes per game. Struggling from the field, Simpson converted on just 31.5% of his field goal attempts with Memphis.

In their announcement last season of his second 10-day contract, the Grizzlies revealed background information on Simpson that read the following:

"Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft following his senior year at Michigan, Simpson made four starts for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2021-22 season and averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 43.5 minutes. The Ohio native has competed in 160 NBA G League showcase and regular season games over four seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue, South Bay Lakers and Motor City Cruise. He was named a 2023 NBA G League All-Star with South Bay."

As the Grizzlies detailed on April, Simpson has put together some great G League performances in his professional career. This has come with the G League affiliates for the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Due to injuries to Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, and others, Simpson was one of several players who got an opportunity with the Grizzlies last season.

