Recent Miami Heat Player Signs With Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have made a roster move.

Joey Linn

Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Zyon Pullin (17) defends during the second half at FedExForum.
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, but still have the third-best record in the Western Conference. At 24-14, Memphis has done well to remain near the top of the standings most of the season despite key players missing extended time, including star point guard Ja Morant.

One of the reasons Memphis has remained successful amid injuries, is because the team has done well the last few seasons to bring in talent on the margins. On Friday, the Grizzlies announced another one of these marginal moves, bringing in a recent Miami Heat player on a two-way contract. 

Zyon Pullin
Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Zyon Pullin (17) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Per the Grizzlies, the team has signed former Heat guard Zyon Pullin.

Via Grizzlies PR: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Zyon Pullin to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived center Colin Castleton.”

On Pullin, the Grizzlies added, “Pullin (6-4, 206) has started all six of his regular season appearances for the NBA G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce and has averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3-point range… Unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft, Pullin signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat on July 1 and was waived on July 24.”

This is another move for the Grizzlies to bolster their organizational depth.

Joey Linn
