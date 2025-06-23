Recently Traded Grizzlies Star Makes Surprise Appearance at NBA Finals
The Memphis Grizzlies have some retooling to do this offseason after they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Round 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs.
That list of changes began with dealing Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a deal that brought Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap to Memphis to help foster a draft capital abundance.
Bane's departure came as a surprise; his offensive production has circled 20 points per game for several seasons, including the Grizzlies' bid at the West's No. 2 seed in 2023.
Last season, the point guard averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3. Despite his hot shooting, Memphis was eliminated from the playoffs early.
Bane stuck around to watch Oklahoma City anyway.
Via ClutchPoints: Desmond Bane watched the Thunder celebrate their NBA championship last night in OKC."
After Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton went down with a torn achilles in the first quarter, the Thunder went on to claim its first championship in program history. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the league's Most Valuable Player Award winner — earned the same distinction for the Finals.
As Memphis looks to reach a point of contention in the Western Conference itself, Bane won't be part of the charge any longer. But the value the Grizzlies received in return could certainly help them get there.
Meanwhile, Bane will look to will the Magic to the top of the Eastern Conference.
