Recently Traded Lottery Pick Expected to Make Debut With Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies were a team mentioned in several trade rumors before the NBA deadline, as they had a lot of depth and moveable contracts for a potential trade. However, they opted to make just one move, agreeing to a multi-team deal that sent Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia to the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings, respectively.
In return for the Grizzlies, they got back Wizards guard Johnny Davis and forward Marvin Bagley III. Both former lottery selections haven't lived up to their draft positioning so far, as a change of scenery could prove best for them. Regarding Bagley, recent news out of the All-Star break indicates when Grizzlies fans will see their new acquisition on the court.
According to Grizzlies PR, the former second-overall pick Bagley is in line to make his debut for the Grizzlies for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Bagley is currently in the midst of his worst career season, as he comes over from the Wizards, averaging 4.9 points on an average of 8.7 minutes per night across his 19 appearances. Before Washington, Bagley spent time with the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings.
Bagley has flashed talent, such as averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds during his rookie season with the Kings, but hasn't been able to stay healthy during his career. He's only played in 50 or more games twice during his seven years in the league.
With Memphis already having a strong big rotation, Bagley will have to work hard if he wants to earn minutes in their rotation. Tip-off for Thursday's contest against the Pacers is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
