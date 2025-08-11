Scotty Pippen Jr. Makes Bold Proclamation on Upcoming NBA Season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is coming off his first season of extended NBA action after cutting his teeth in the G-League for the majority of the previous two seasons as an undrafted player in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Pippen Jr. made a career-high 21 starts in 79 appearances for Memphis last season, averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Pippen did have a heavy role in his 21 appearances with the Grizzlies on a two-way contract during the 2023-24 season, averaging career highs with 12.5 points and 4.7 assists in 25.1 minutes per game.
Pippen Jr. recently caught up with TMZ Sports at LAX, where he made a bold proclamation and suggested that folks are sleeping on his Memphis Grizzlies.
"I'm feeling good, man," Pippen Jr. said. "Got a couple more months until camp and the season starts but I've been training out here (in Los Angeles), I feel pretty good ... Definitely (people are sleeping on us), that's been the story of the last couple years of Memphis and the story of my career, so I think people are definitely sleeping on us.
"I feel good this year going into it. I feel like the end of last year a lot of people saw me take another step in my career. But this year's going to be different."
In His Father's Footsteps
Pippen Jr. was recognized as a first-team All-SEC member during his sophomore and junior seasons at Vanderbilt in 2021 and 2022, also earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2020. He was a 20-point-per-game scorer during his All-SEC campaigns, although the Commodores largely struggled throughout his three-season tenure with the team.
Pippen Jr. is, of course, the son of six-time NBA champion and first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen. The younger Pippen was born in January 2000 during his father's time with the Portland Trail Blazers, though he spent most of his childhood in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pippen Jr. transferred to Sierra Canyon in suburban Los Angeles ahead of his junior year of high school.
Pippen Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies will discover their opening night opponent, as well as the other 81 games on their calendar, when the full NBA schedule is released later this week.
