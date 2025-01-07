Significant Update on Potential Jimmy Butler to Memphis Grizzlies Trade
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been involved in NBA trade rumors for several weeks. The situation recently intensified when Butler was suspended seven games by the Heat, as the team acknowledged he no longer wants to be in Miami.
Via Miami Heat on January 3: “We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."
While it had been reported that Butler is open to being traded anywhere, a new report indicates he does not want to be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via NBA insider Chris Haynes: “League sources just relayed to me that the Memphis Grizzlies, along with a few other teams, have received word that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has no interest in being traded there. The message is being delivered that a trade should not be attempted to acquire the All-Star forward.”
As Haynes noted, Butler can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and is expected to do so. This means any team trading for the six-time NBA All-Star would be doing so as a rental unless there was mutual interest in a longterm partnership.
