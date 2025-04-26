Starting Lineup Change Announced in Grizzlies-Thunder Game 4
With Ja Morant sidelined the Memphis Grizzlies are switching up their starting lineup for Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Santi Aldama will enter the starting lineup for the Grizzlies in place of Morant.
Aldama will start next to Scotty Pipper Jr, Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Those four men started all three games for the Grizzlies in the series.
Morant left game three after a hard fall in the second quarter and did not return. He has been diagnosed with a hip injury. The Grizzlies were up by as much as 29 points in game three against the Thunder, but the loss of Morant saw OKC storm back in the second half to win and take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Morant had 15 points and five assists in just 16 minutes before his fall.
New starter Santi Aldama played 31 minutes in game three, scoring 14 points and contributing six rebounds. Luke Kennard saw extended action with Morant out. He finished with five points in 33 minutes.
Morant played through an ankle injury in the play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks to help secure the Grizzlies a spot in the playoffs and a first-round matchup against the Thunder.
The hip injury occurred with just over three minutes left in the second quarter when Mortant was undercut by Lu Dort, who lost his footing trying to recover on a chase-down, on a dunk.