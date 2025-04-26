Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4
The Memphis Grizzlies have their season on the line against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon.
The Grizzlies are currently trailing in the series 0-3. While their first two games in Oklahoma ended in blowouts, Game 3 in Memphis had the Grizzlies leading the Thunder for most of the matchup.
The Grizzlies' defense was strong in the first half as they held Chet Holmgren to just one point in the half. However, things started to slow down for Memphis in the second half, as the Thunder started to heat up and chip away at the 29-point deficit.
Took matters worse for the Grizzlies, Ja Morant went down late in the second quarter after a hard foul from Lu Dort on a fast break attempt after just 16 minutes of playtime.
The Grizzlies are coming into the game with four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is listed as DOUBTFUL due to a hip contusion.
Luke Kennard is questionable with right achilles soreness, Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture and concussion protocols.
The Thunder are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic.
Ousmane Dieng is out with a left calf strain and Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
